Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10 pm and midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Light southwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 95.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 91.

Enjoy the rest of your evening.