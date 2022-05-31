Today: Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers between 2 am and 5 am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 63. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 5 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.