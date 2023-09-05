Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies for the remainder of the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain quite mild and humid as well. This evening we will see a low of 65 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Wednesday will be another mild afternoon with a high of 89 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance of an isolated shower or t-storm. Scattered showers and storms continue into our Wednesday evening. The low will be 66 degrees.

Showers and storms continue into our Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be cooler at 85 degrees. Showers and storms continue into Thursday evening with a low of 58 degrees.

Friday we will dry out a tad but cannot completely rule out a 20% chance of an isolated shower or storm. Skies will stay partly cloudy into Friday evening. The low will be 61 degrees.

We will keep the cooler and unsettled weather going into our Weekend thanks to the presence of a trough of lower pressure. Saturday the chance of rain will be 40% with a high of 81 degrees. Showers and storms continue into our Saturday evening under mostly cloudy skies. The low will be 60 degrees.

Showers and storms will redevelop through the afternoon and evening hours of Sunday. The rain chance will be 30%. The high is 80 degrees. The rainy weather will linger into our Sunday evening with a low of 59 degrees.

Monday morning will be the best chance of rain through the day. The chance of rain will be 20% with a high of 82 degrees.

Next Tuesday another wave of rain will move through with a 30% chance of rain and a high of 83 degrees.

Have a great rest of your afternoon and evening.