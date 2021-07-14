Hot and humid Thursday with a slight chance of an afternoon shower of thunderstorm

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a 20% chance of showers and a stray thunderstorm. Low 65.

Thursday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon and early evening showers or a stray thunderstorm. It will be hot and humid with a high near 88 to 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 20% chance of a shower. Low 67.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a 40% chance of scattered showers and possible thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Our next weather maker will move into the area this weekend. This will be a cold front that moves into the area and stalls out. This will bring a better chance of showers and thunderstorms to the entire region.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We will keep the chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night into Sunday. The chance of rain on Sunday is 70%. The low Saturday night will be 67 with a high Sunday of 84 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with a high of 83 degrees. The chance of rain is 60%.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures in the low to middle 80’s and overnight low temperatures in the low to middle 60.s The chance of rain is 50% Tuesday and 30% on Wednesday.

Have a great night!