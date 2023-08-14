Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your evening and the week ahead.

This Afternoon: Partly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Some thunderstorms may be severe. The main threats are damaging wind, small hail, and locally heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely until early morning, then showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Locally heavy rainfall possible until early morning. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Tuesday: Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms early in the afternoon. Mostly sunny late. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds 10 mph or less.



Wednesday: Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Light winds.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 60.



Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.



Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

Monday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon and evening. Make sure to stay weather aware!