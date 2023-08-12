Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is an updated look at your forecast for this afternoon.

Today: Mostly cloudy, then partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Patchy fog late. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Sunday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday: Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly sunny. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.



Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid-80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.



Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Have a great rest of your Saturday.