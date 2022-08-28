Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 afternoon forecast.

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3pm. Areas of fog before 9am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A few showers and thunderstorms before 7pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny and hot, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. Light north wind becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 62.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.