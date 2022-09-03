Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast for this morning.

Today: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 10pm and 11pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Labor Day: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.