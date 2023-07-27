Heat Advisories have been issued for parts of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. Make sure you are drinking plenty of water and staying cool outside.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for our Thursday with hot and humid conditions. There is a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon. The high will be 92 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 67 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms. The high will be 93 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 68 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 91 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with showers lingering through the overnight. The low will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 89 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 88 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 65 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 87 degrees.

And for next Wednesday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

Have a wonderful day!