Tonight: Mostly clear this evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. West winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then clearing. Lows in the mid 60s. Light winds.



Wednesday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. Light winds.



Thursday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.



Friday: Sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Friday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s.



Saturday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Saturday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Sunday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Sunday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.