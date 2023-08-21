The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies this evening with a low of 67 degrees.

The heat and humidity will continue to build into the region along with a ridge of high pressure. This heat dome will stay stationary across the region and will not start to break down until late this week. That will allow dangerous heat index values to build. Many locations across the Tri-Cities will see heat indexes in the mid to upper 90s. It will be important to limit outdoor time and to drink lots of water as well.

The heat and humidity continue into Tuesday with a high of 91 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Passing clouds will be present Tuesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Wednesday will also be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a high of 90 degrees. Wednesday night will be mostly clear with a low of 66 degrees.

Thursday will be hazy, hot and humid with a high of 92 degrees. Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 68 degrees.

Friday may bring some relief to the heat with a front approaching the area. The high will be 93 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The rain chance will be 20%. Friday night we will see a few showers and storms early with a low of 69 degrees.

Saturday will be a tad cooler under partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 88 degrees. Saturday evening, we will see a few showers and storms early, with partly cloudy skies late. The low will be cooler at 63 degrees.

Sunday looks cooler under partly cloudy skies. There will be a 20% chance of a passing shower or storm with a high of 84 degrees.

Next Monday, we will see partly cloudy skies with a 20% chance of a stray shower or storm. The high will be 85 degrees.