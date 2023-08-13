Good afternoon Tri-Cities! Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Areas of fog this morning. Mostly sunny this morning and early afternoon, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms late. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows around 70. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.



Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly in the evening. Some thunderstorms may be severe. Lows in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.



Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s.



Thursday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s.



Friday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.



Friday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Saturday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

Have a great rest of your afternoon.