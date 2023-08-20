Good morning Tri-Cities! Here is your forecast for our Sunday and for the week ahead.

Today look for a hot afternoon with highs near 88 degrees. The humidity will also be more present for our Sunday.

Tonight, we will see fair skies with a low of 63 degrees.

The heat and humidity will continue to build along with a ridge of high pressure. This heat dome will stay stationary through mid-week and will not start to break down until late week. This will allow dangerous heat index value to build in. Many locations across the Tri-Cities will see heat indices in the mid to upper 90s. It will be important to limit outdoor activities and to drink lots of water as well.

Monday will be mostly sunny with a high of 90 degrees. Monday night skies will remain clear with a low of 66 degrees.

The heat and humidity continue into Tuesday with a high of 91 degrees under partly cloudy skies. Passing clouds will be present Tuesday night with a low of 91 degrees.

Wednesday will also be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a high of 91 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 67 degrees.

Thursday may bring some relief to the heat with a front approaching the area. The high will be 90 degrees with partly cloudy skies. The rain chance will be 40%. Thursday night we will see a few showers and storms early with a low of 68 degrees.

Friday we will see partly cloudy skies with a 30% chance of scattered showers and storms.

Next Saturday looks a tad cooler with a through bringing cooler and stormier conditions back to the region. There will be a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms with a high of 89 degrees.

Have a great rest of your morning.