Good morning. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 96. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: A 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Partly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday: A 60 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms after 8 am. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2 am, then a slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 60 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.