Good evening Tri-Cities! Here is a look at your evening and week ahead.

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low of 63 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a low of 64. Look for a mix of sun and clouds

On, Wednesday look for a 20% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 65 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be cooler at 84 degrees. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Thursday evening with a low of 62 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low of 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 80 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 58 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a mild high of 82 degrees.

Have a great rest of your evening.