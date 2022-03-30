The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for cloudy skies late tonight with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be near 55 degrees.

A High Wind Warning remains in effect for the mountain counties of northeast Tennessee through 6 AM Thursday. The counties included in the High Wind Warning are Johnson, Carter, Unicoi, Greene and Cocke. Sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph will be possible in these areas with gusts as high as 80 to 90 mph. The rest of the area remains under a Wind Advisory through 6 AM Thursday. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 will be possible.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. A few storms could be strong to severe with the potential for damaging winds. It will be windy through the day with southwest winds at 10 to 20 with gusts to as high as 40 mph in the lower elevations and the Tri-Cities with higher gusts in the mountains. The high will be mild at 75 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a 30% chance of rain. The low will be 42 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a slight chance of rain early. The high will be near 60 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 32 degrees.

Saturday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a 20% chance of rain. The high will be 63 degrees.

We could see some passing clouds and a shower for a few scattered showers late Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday afternoon. The low Saturday night will dip to 39 degrees with a high on Sunday near 63 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into Monday. The low Sunday night will be near 37 with a high on Monday near 68 degrees.

Tuesday will be cloudy and warmer with a 50% chance of rain. The high will be near 72 degrees.

We keep showers and possible thunderstorms in the forecast Tuesday night into Wednesday. The low-temperature Tuesday night will be 52 with a high on Wednesday near 74 degrees. The chance of rain on Wednesday is 60%.

Have a great night!