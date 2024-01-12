The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for cloudy and windy weather through the night with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The low will be near 27 degrees.

Wind Advisories also remain in effect for much of the lower elevations. Wind gusts could still reach 50 mph in spots.

Cloudy and windy conditions are forecast for Saturday morning with afternoon clearing. The high will be 38 degrees. Winds will be from the west at 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

Partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 23 degrees.

Sunday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a high of 35 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 50% chance of light snow. The high will be 35 degrees.

Snow will be possible Monday night into Tuesday with a low of 24 degrees and a high on Tuesday near 28 degrees. At this time, it appears there could be some accumulating snow, but it will be light with heavier totals to our west and northwest. Stay tuned through the weekend for more updates on the potential snowfall.

Snow begins to taper down Tuesday night as skies clear.

Arctic air will also move into the area sending out overnight low Tuesday night to 8 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies and very cold temperatures are forecast for Wednesday with a high of 27 degrees and a low of 13 degrees Wednesday night.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 35 degrees.

Clouds will increase late Thursday night with a low of 18 degrees.

Friday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of snow. It will be cold with a high of 35 degrees.