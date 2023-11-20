The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for wind and rain Monday night and Tuesday. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect for the mountainous areas of Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and southeast Greene counties as well as Cocke County. Wind gusts in these counties could be as high as 80 mph.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for the area tonight. The chance of rain is 60%. The low will be 48 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies and windy conditions are forecast for Tuesday. Winds will be from the southeast at 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph. The chance of rain is 80%. We could pick up a half-inch to an inch of rain. We also have the chance of getting a few thunderstorms. The high will be 58 degrees.

Cloudy and breezy conditions are forecast for Tuesday night with an 80% chance of rain. The low will be 45 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 50 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low of 32 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a high of 56 for the Thanksgiving Day Holiday.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a 30% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low will be 39 with a high on Saturday near 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Sunday will be cloudy with a 40% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 52 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night with a low of 39 degrees.

Monday will be cloudy with a high of 53 degrees

Have a great night!