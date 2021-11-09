High clouds and cold tonight – Partly cloudy and mild Tuesday

The Storm Team 1 Forecast calls for fair skies tonight with a low near 40 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a mild high of 73 degrees.

Look for an increase in clouds Wednesday night with a low near 46 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy and mild with a 60% chance of rain moving into the area during the late afternoon and evening. The high will be near 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies and rain are forecast for Thursday night. The chance of rain is 80%. The low will near 46 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high near 59 degrees.

A weak weather system will bring an increase in clouds to the area late Friday night into early Saturday morning. There will be a chance for a little light rain or a little wintry mix late Friday night into early Saturday morning. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday afternoon with a cold high of 47 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 30 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 20% chance of a wintery mix Sunday evening. The high on Sunday will be near 47 degrees with a low Sunday night near 33 degrees.

Monday will start mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of a wintry mix in the morning with clearing skies through the afternoon. The high will be near 45 degrees.

Clear skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 29 degrees. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cold with a high near 48 degrees.

Have a great evening.