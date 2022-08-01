The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with showers and thunderstorms arriving late. The low will be 68 degrees. The chance of rain is 50%.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday morning with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall could be locally heavy at times. The high will be 84 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 67 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of scattered afternoon thunderstorms. The high will be 90 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 67 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Friday and Saturday with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days. High temperatures will be near 83 Friday and 84 on Saturday.

Low temperatures will be in the upper 60’s. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday and Monday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms on both days.

The high on Sunday will be 85 degrees with a high on Monday at 75 degrees.