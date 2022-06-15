Good evening. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 7 pm and 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Patchy fog between 7 am and 8 am. Otherwise, sunny and hot, with a high near 95. Heat index values as high as 98. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 2 am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 90. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light northwest after midnight.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 52.

Juneteenth: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 90.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 94.

Stay cool and enjoy the rest of your evening.