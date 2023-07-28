Heat advisories have been issued for Eastern Kentucky and Dickenson and Buchanan Counties in Southwest Virginia. For those in a Heat Advisory, it will feel like 105 degrees today. This advisory expires at 10 p.m. tonight.

Temperatures are going to be sizzling today. Temperatures are going to be in the low 90’s today but will feel like they are in the upper 90’s into triple digits.

A few pop-up scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies on tap for our Friday with very hot and humid conditions. There is a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers or thunderstorms through the afternoon. The high will be 93 degrees.

Eastern parts of southwest Virginia including Buchanan, Dickenson Tazewell, Russell, Smyth and Grayson Counties are under a Slight risk (a level 2 out of 5) of seeing a few strong to severe storms for the afternoon. The rest of the region is at a Marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) of seeing an isolated severe storm.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 68 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Saturday with a 30% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 92 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday evening into Saturday night with rain chances increasing through the overnight. The low will be 70 degrees. Strong storms are possible through Saturday afternoon into the overnight.

Cooler air will make its way back into the region bringing the humidity down and the high temperatures back down to the upper 80’s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night as the rain tapers off with a low of 65 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a warm high of 89 degrees.

Fair skies are forecast for Monday night with a low near 63 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and hot with a high of 88 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday with a 20% chance of a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 87 degrees.

And for next Thursday, partly cloudy skies are forecast with a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a fantastic Friday and have a wonderful weekend!