The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly sunny, but hazy skies through the afternoon. The high will be a mild 85 degrees. Fair skies are forecast for tonight with a comfortable low of 59 degrees.

The heat and humidity will start to build in along with a ridge of high pressure for the late week into the weekend. Along with the increased heat and humidity, we will see an increase of shower and thunderstorm complexes.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and mild. There is a 40% chance of a scattered showers and storms through the afternoon. The high will be hot at 88 degrees. Skies will stay partly cloudy Thursday night with scattered showers and storms sticking around. The low will be 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday. The high will be hot at 90 degrees. There will be a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon and evening. Storms could be on the stronger side through the afternoon and evening. Showers and storms stick with us Friday night. The low will be a mild 69 degrees.

Saturday, July 1, we will see a 50% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon into the evening. The high will be hot at 91 degrees. Showers and storms will rumble into our Saturday evening. The low will be 70 degrees.

Sunday will feature a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms through the afternoon and evening. It still looks mild with a high of 88 degrees. Sunday night scattered showers and storms will continue into the evening. The low will be 68 degrees.

The stormy pattern will continue into the first week of July. Monday we will see a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms. The high will be 86 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies continue into Monday night along with scattered showers and storms at times. The low will be 66 degrees.

Next Tuesday, as of now, we will see less of a rain and storm chance at 20% under partly cloudy skies. The temperatures will start to warm quickly once again. The high will be 87 degrees.

Have a great afternoon.