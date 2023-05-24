Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls for passing clouds are forecast for Wednesday night with a mild low of 52 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 30% chance of scattered showers during the afternoon into the early evening. The high will be 78 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies Thursday night with a low of 50 degrees.

Friday will give way to a mix of sun and clouds with a slight chance of a passing shower. The high will be 78. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies for Friday night. The low will be 48 degrees.

The presence of an upper-level low will dominate our weather through the weekend into next week. That will create cloudy skies from time to time with scattered showers. We will see a mix of sun and clouds for your Saturday with a 50% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 68 to 70 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy are forecast Saturday night with a few scattered showers possible. The low will be 49 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with a 40% chance of scattered showers through the day. The high will be cool at 72 degrees. Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast Sunday night with a low of 52 degrees.

Partly cloudy to cloudy skies are forecast for Monday and Tuesday as the upper-level low continues to impact our region. The high Monday, Memorial Day will be 75 degrees with the high on Tuesday at 80 degrees.

Overnight lows will stay in the lower 50s. The chance of rain will be 50% on Monday and 40% on Tuesday.

Scattered showers continue into our Wednesday. The high will be 83 degrees. The rain chance is 40%.

Have a great night.