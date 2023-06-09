The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for passing clouds today with hazy skies for the rest of the afternoon and evening. The high today will be 77 degrees.

Partly cloudy and hazy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 48 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Saturday looks nice right now with partly cloudy skies and a high near 83 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the late afternoon into the evening. The high will be near 82 degrees.

Showers are forecast for Sunday night with a low near 60 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 80% chance of showers and thunderstorms. The high on Monday will be mild at 74 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday night with a chance of rain. The low will be 55 degrees.

Have a great weekend!