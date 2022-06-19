Happy Father’s Day and Juneteenth! Here is your afternoon Storm Team 11 forecast update.

Father’s Day: Sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 52. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 96. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 am. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 93.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Friday Night: A 10 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny and hot, with a high near 92.

Enjoy the rest of your afternoon.