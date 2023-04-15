Here is a look at your Saturday afternoon forecast and the week ahead.

Today: Gradual clearing this afternoon. A stray shower is possible. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Tonight: Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers late. Lows in the mid-50s. Light winds. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Sunday: A chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Temperature falling into the upper 60s in the afternoon. South winds 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.



Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Cooler with lows in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.



Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy, cooler with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.



Monday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.



Tuesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.



Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.



Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.



Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.



Thursday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.



Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers with a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Have a great afternoon.