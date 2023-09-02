Good morning Tri-Cities here is a look at your Saturday and the week ahead.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Today: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.



Tonight: Mostly clear. Patchy fog late. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times late. Lows around 60. Light winds.



Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Light winds.



Sunday Night: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s. Light winds.



Labor Day: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Light winds.



Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Wednesday: Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.



Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s.



Thursday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Thursday Night: Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 20 percent.



Friday: Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Have a great rest of your morning.