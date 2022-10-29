The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for partly cloudy skies tonight with a low of 47 degrees.

Sunday will be nice starting out with partly cloudy skies, but clouds will increase throughout the afternoon with a 50% chance of rain in the evening. The high will be 66 degrees.

Scattered showers will stick around overnight on Sunday with a low of 52 degrees. The chance of rain will be 60%.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Halloween with a 50% chance of rain during the day. The high will be 67 degrees.

For those heading out trick-or-treating on Halloween night, most of the showers from earlier in the day will taper off later in the afternoon. There still is a 30% chance of some light rain and the low will be 53 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday with a 20% chance of a passing shower. The high will be 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Wednesday with a high of 66 degrees and a 30% chance of rain late.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for Thursday with a high of 69 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies in the forecast for next Friday with a high of 70 degrees.

Looking at sunny skies and a high of 71 for next Saturday.