Tonight: Patchy frost after 11 pm. Otherwise, clear, with a low around 24. If you have planted already, make sure to cover them with a sheet to keep the frost from developing on the sensitive vegetation.

Monday: Widespread frost, mainly before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 53. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: We’re watching a warm front that will move into the region through the early morning hours of our Tuesday. This will bring increased moisture and the potential to see a rain/snow mix during your morning commute. There could be a few intense squall-like bands that will move through, but the moisture is limited and the lift will be light. The wintry precipitation will then start to move out through the morning and the cloud cover will eventually follow during the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday and Thursday both will feature temperatures in the 70s as the atmosphere warms ahead of our next storm system.

Widespread rain looks likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but due to the timing, the thunderstorm fuel will be greatly limited.

Temperatures cool off just a tad as we head into the weekend with the possibility of more rain.