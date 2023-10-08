Our Storm Team 11 forecast calls a Frost Advisory in effect for through 10 a.m. Sunday for portions of our east TN mountains and into SW VA. Counties included are Greene, Unicoi, and Carter counties in eastern TN. Tazewell, Smyth, and Grayson counties are included in southwest VA. Leslie and Letcher counties in eastern KY are under a Frost Advisory through 9 AM this morning.

Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation in these areas.

Sunday will be the coolest day of the next week with a high of 59 degrees under partly cloudy skies. It will be breezy once again through the afternoon hours. Sunday night will also be chilly with a low of 39 degrees under mostly cloudy skies.

Monday’s high will remain below average with a high of 67 degrees forecast. In addition, there will be a 30% chance of a few passing showers through the morning and afternoon. Monday night will be cool with a low of 44 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Tuesday we will see fair skies. The high will be 68 degrees. Tuesday night we will see a few passing clouds with a low of 43 degrees.

We will see increasing clouds on Wednesday with a 30% chance of a few showers across the area, to our south. The high will be 73 degrees. Wednesday night we will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 51 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a mild high of 78 degrees. Thursday evening will be partly cloudy with a low of 54 degrees.

Friday we will see an increase in clouds through the afternoon. There will be a 20% chance of showers as well in advance of the approaching storm system.

Next Saturday looks to provide the next best chance of rain for the area with 40% of scattered showers. The high will be 68 degrees.

Have a great morning!