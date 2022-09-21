

The Storm Team 11 forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in the forecast tonight with a low of 66 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Thursday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 77 degrees.

Fair skies are in the forecast for Thursday night with a low of 46 degrees.

Friday will have clouds and sun and cooler with a high of 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be cool at 44 degrees with a high on Saturday of 77 degrees.

Clouds increase across the area late Saturday night with a low of 55 degrees and a 20% chance of rain.

Cloudy skies are in the forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of rain through Sunday night. The high temperature will be near 77 degrees with the low near 53 on Sunday night.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 74 degrees on Monday with a low of 49 degrees Monday night.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday. The high will be cooler at 72 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are also in the forecast next Wednesday with a high of 73 degrees.

