Good evening Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your Christmas week forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Cold with a low 18. Light winds.

Monday: Partly sunny. High 43. Light winds.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy. Cold with a low 23. Light winds.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with a low of 28. Light winds.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 49.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Low 35. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. High 51. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Thursday Night: Rain in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Much colder with a low of 20. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

Friday: Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow, mainly in the morning. Much colder with a high of 32. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. Wind chill values around 13 below zero.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow in the evening. Cold with lows around 7. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values around 19 below zero.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a few snow showers in the morning. Cold with a high of 24. Chance of snow 20 percent. Wind chill values around 20 below zero.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy. Cold with lows around 6. Wind chill values around 9 below zero.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny with flurries possible at times. Cold with a high of 26. Wind chill values around 10 below zero.

Enjoy the rest of your night.