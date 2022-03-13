Happy Sunday. Here is your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.