Today: Sunny early, then becoming partly sunny, with a high near 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 25. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Wednesday: Rain likely, mainly before 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Light east wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly before 8 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43.
Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 72.
Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 65.
