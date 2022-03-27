Today: Sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 24. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Widespread frost before 9 am. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 52. Light northwest wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday we will see a warm front move into the area bringing precipitation chances back to the forecast late Monday evening into early Tuesday morning. With cold air already in place, we could see a bit of a wintry mix with a few scattered showers and snow showers across the area. Once again the moisture will be fairly limited so the impacts will also be limited.

Wednesday and Thursday both will feature temperatures in the 70s as the atmosphere warms ahead of our next storm system.

Widespread rain looks likely overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. A few rumbles of thunder will be possible, but due to the timing, the thunderstorm fuel will be greatly limited.

Temperatures cool off just a tad as we head into the weekend.