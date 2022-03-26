Tonight’s temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20s across the Tri-Cities. If you have already planted, make sure to throw a sheet on them for the next couple of evenings. The sheet will create a barrier to trap the escaping heat from the earth’s surface and keep the plants warmer. If you can bring them inside, this would be the best option. Clouds will increase late in the evening as well.

Sunday we will see another blustery day, although not as breezy as it was Saturday afternoon. Temperatures will likely stay in the lower to middle 50s as another blast of cooler air overtakes us through the afternoon. This cold front passage will be dry with no precipitation expected. Wind gusts could still be over 20 mph at times.

The winds will start to drop off through Sunday evening as will the temperatures. Another night of below-freezing temperatures in the mid-upper 20s is expected.

Monday we start to warm the temperatures into the mid to upper 50s with upper 60s possible by Tuesday afternoon. The warmest day of the week still looks to be Wednesday with the upper 70s forecasted.

Our next chance of showers and even snow showers could be as early as Monday evening as incoming moisture in front of our next storm system starts to interact with the colder air in place. We could see a wintry mix set up across portions of the Tri-Cities through early Tuesday morning. We are still too far out to look at totals or be able to hone in on the precipitation type. What we can say is to be watchful of the forecast between now and then, and we will be sure to keep you updated.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms look likely on Thursday with some of the showers lingering into the first part of our Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your Saturday.