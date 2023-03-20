A Freeze Warning is in effect for the overnight through Tuesday morning. Clear skies are forecast for the area with a low near 22 degrees. The higher elevations will be in the upper teens Tuesday morning.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with a high near 60. The higher elevations will stay in the middle 50s. Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of rain late. The low will be near 37 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of rain. The high will be 55 degrees. We could see a few scattered showers early Wednesday night with a low near 43 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday with a mild high of 77 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 54 degrees.

We start Friday with partly cloudy skies followed by a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms late in the day. The high will be mild at 78 degrees. Rain is forecast for Friday night with a low near 55 degrees.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a 70% chance of rain through the early afternoon. We could see a few thunderstorms in the morning. The high will be near 68 degrees. Scattered showers are forecast for Saturday night with a low near 40 degrees.

We could see a stray shower Sunday with a high of 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday night into early Monday with a low near 40 and a high on Monday near 67 degrees.

We could see a few scattered showers late Monday into Tuesday.

Have a great night!