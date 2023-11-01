The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for mostly clear skies with a freezing low of 22 degrees. Record low temperatures could be broken overnight.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Freeze Warnings are in effect from midnight tonight through 9 A.M. Thursday. Counties included are: Hawkins, Sullivan, northwest Greene, Washington TN, and northwest Carter. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

Thursday will be sunny but cool. The high will be 54 degrees. Thursday night will be mostly clear with a low of 28 degrees.

Temperatures will warm a bit more on Friday under mostly sunny skies. The high will be 60 degrees. Friday night will be mostly clear clear and cold with a low of 32 degrees.

On Saturday we will see mostly sunny skies through the afternoon with a high of around 66 degrees. We will stay clear Saturday night with a low of 38 degrees.

Remember that Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday. This means you need to set manual clocks back one hour before going to bed. Also, remember to change out all batteries in both your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.

Sunday we will see partly cloudy skies with a high of 67 degrees. It will be partly cloudy and cool Sunday night with a low of 43 degrees.

We will keep the streak of dry weather and sunshine going into Monday with a high of 72 degrees. Monday night will be mostly clear with a low of 48 degrees.

On Tuesday we will see clouds on the increase with a 20% chance of showers late. The high will remain mild at 72 degrees.

Scattered showers return to the forecast area next Wednesday with a 40% rain chance. The high will still be mild at 65 degrees.

Have a great night.