The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for fair skies overnight with a freeze and frost possible. Freeze Warnings have been issued for Buchanan and Dickenson counties in VA and also through eastern and southeast Kentucky. Frost Advisories are in effect for southwest Virginia and the Tri-Cities. The low will be 32 degrees.

Look for a mix of sun and clouds Wednesday with a high near 68 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night with a low near 42 degrees.

We will see a mix of sun and clouds on Thursday with a chance of scattered showers. The high will be 74 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Thursday night with a low near 49 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday with a high temperature near 80 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night and Saturday. The low Friday night will be 49 with a warm high of 83 degrees on Saturday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night and Sunday with a low near 53 and a high on Sunday near 84 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Monday with a 40% chance of rain. The high will be 82 degrees.

Scattered showers are possible Monday night with a low of 55.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and cooler with a high of 68 degrees.

Have a great night!