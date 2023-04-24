The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a Freeze Warning with frost overnight. The low will be near 30 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with an increase in high clouds late in the afternoon. The high will be mild at 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday night with a 20% chance of rain. The low will be near 39 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy and mild with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be 62 degrees.

Cloudy skies are forecast for Wednesday night and Thursday with a 50% chance of rain. The low Wednesday night will be near 43 degrees with a high on Thursday near 65 degrees.

Cloudy skies and scattered showers are forecast for Thursday night and Friday. The low Thursday night will be near 48 degrees with a high on Friday near 66 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Friday night with a low near 438 degrees.

We start Saturday with partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of rain through the late afternoon into the evening. The high on Saturday will be near 70 degrees.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday and Monday. The high on Sunday will be near 62 with a low Sunday night near 38 degrees. Temperatures will stay cool on Monday with a high near 62 degrees.

Have a great night!