(WJHL) — Good evening. Here is a look at your Storm Team 11 forecast.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Widespread frost late. Cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Light winds.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Thursday: Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 mph or less.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after midnight. Not as cool with lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Friday: Showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 70 percent.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers are likely in the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Little or no snow accumulation. Cold with lows in the lower 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with morning mountain flurries. Cooler with highs in the lower to mid-40s.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the lower 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Cold with lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with lows in the lower 30s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great night!