The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a cold night on tap with freeze threats all across our region that will impact plants that are in bloom. Partly cloudy skies on tap with a low of 34 degrees.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for the majority of Northeast Tennessee, Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky. This will be in effect until 9 AM tomorrow.

A Freeze Watch is in effect for Tazewell and Smyth counties in Southwest Virginia. This will be in effect until 9 AM tomorrow.

And a Freeze Warning is in effect for the mountains of Northeast Tennessee and North Carolina. This will be in effect until 9 AM tomorrow.

Make sure you are taking precautions by taking any sensitive plants inside and covering any plants that are already planted outside with a blanket or tarp. Temperatures will be cold through the overnights this week so plan to keep your plants inside or covered.

Mostly sunny skies are forecast for Monday with a high of 60 degrees.

Mainly clear skies and cold temperatures are forecast for Monday night with a low near 31 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a high of 64 degrees.

Rain pushes back into the region Tuesday night. There will be a 30% chance of rain and the low will be near 42 degrees.

Wednesday will be cloudy with a 70% chance of rain. The high will be near 61 degrees.

Scattered showers continue through Wednesday night with a low of 44 degrees.

A 40% chance of rain is on tap for Thursday. The high will be 66 degrees.

Widespread rain pushed back into the region on Friday 70% chance of rain and a high of 68 degrees.

We will get a quick break from the rain on Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and a 20% chance of scattered showers. The high will be 71 degrees.

And more rain is forecast for next Sunday with a 60% chance of rain with a chance of thunderstorms. The high will be 63 degrees.

Have a great night and a great start to the work week!