Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 4am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Calm wind.

Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 11am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 9am. High near 80. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then showers and thunderstorms likely between 8pm and 11pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 11pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. High near 80. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Monday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday: A chance of showers before 8am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8am and 2pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 8pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8pm and 2am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

