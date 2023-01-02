Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead:

Today: Widespread dense fog this morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.

Tonight: Widespread dense fog late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.

Tuesday: Widespread dense fog early. Showers and storms are likely, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of rain is 60%.

Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 90%.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening. High near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of rain is 90%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.