Good morning Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your week ahead:
Today: Widespread dense fog this morning. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind.
Tonight: Widespread dense fog late. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Calm wind.
Tuesday: Widespread dense fog early. Showers and storms are likely, mainly in the afternoon. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of rain is 60%.
Tuesday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain is 90%.
Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm early afternoon, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms through the evening. High near 68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of rain is 90%.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 48.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 51.
Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 49.
Enjoy the rest of your morning.