Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your forecast for the end of 2022 and into 2023.

Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Cold with a high of 33. Light winds.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold with a low of 21. Light winds.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 43. Light winds.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 22. Light winds.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 53. Light winds.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 26.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 57.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 34.

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Low 43. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday: Showers likely. High 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Saturday Night: Showers likely. Low 44. Chance of rain 70 percent.

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. High 58. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Enjoy the rest of your day.