Good afternoon Tri-Cities. Here is a look at your forecast for the end of 2022 and into 2023.
Today: Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries late. Cold with a high of 33. Light winds.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. A chance of flurries in the evening. Cold with a low of 21. Light winds.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 43. Light winds.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 22. Light winds.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 53. Light winds.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Cold with a low of 26.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 57.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy. Low 34.
Friday: Mostly sunny. High 62.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Low 43. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Showers likely. High 60. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Saturday Night: Showers likely. Low 44. Chance of rain 70 percent.
New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning. High 58. Chance of rain 70 percent.
Enjoy the rest of your day.