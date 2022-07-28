(WJHL) — Flash Flood Warnings and Emergency Flash Flood Warnings are in effect for this morning due to storms moving through the Kentucky and Southwest Virginia area. These are the advisories that are in effect as of 3:22 a.m.

Emergency Flash Flood Warning- Leslie, Kentucky expiring at 7:30 am

Emergency Flash Flood Warning- Letcher, Kentucky expiring at 7:30 am

Flash Flood Warning- Letcher, Kentucky expiring at 7:30 am

Flash Flood Warning- Wise, Virginia expiring at 8:15 am

Flash Flood Warning- Dickenson, Virginia expiring at 6:30 am

Flash Flood Warning- Buchanan, Virginia expiring at 6:30 am

With these storms, lots of rain is expected in a very short amount of time as well as strong winds.

Make sure you are staying up to date with News Channel 11 on WJHL.com, on-air, on our WJHL Weather app and on our Facebook page.

The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for a mix of sun and clouds today with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 86 degrees.

We keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast tonight with a low of 70 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow with a 70% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Mostly cloudy skies are forecast for tomorrow night with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. The low will be 69 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Saturday with a high of 82 degrees. The chance of rain Saturday is 60%.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Sunday with a 60% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 83 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are forecast for Monday with an 80% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 82 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Tuesday with a 50% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The high will be 85 degrees.

Have a great rest of the week!