The Storm Team 11 Forecast calls for rain tapering off and skies clearing tonight. The low will be 57 degrees.

Saturday will be a very pleasant day, which is perfect if you are headed to the Rhododendron Festival on Roan Mountain. The high will be 83 degrees with sunny skies.

Skies will be clear Saturday night with a low of 54 degrees.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Father’s Day Sunday with a 20% chance of a quick pop-up shower. The high will be 86 degrees.

Clouds will start to push back into the region Sunday night ahead of the rain on Monday. The low will be 60 degrees.

Rain with a few thunderstorms possible is forecast for Monday. There will be a 70% chance of rain and a high of 80 degrees.

Showers linger into Monday night with a low of 60 degrees.

On Tuesday, the rain continues with a 50% chance of rain through the morning. Conditions will improve through the afternoon. The high will be 81 degrees.

We start off summer here in the Tri-Cities warm. The summer solstice happens at 10:57 a.m. on Wednesday and officially kicks off the summer season. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 82 degrees.

Thursday will be partly cloudy with a high of 83 degrees.

And for next Friday, partly cloudy skies are on tap with a high of 85 degrees.