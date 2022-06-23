(WJHL) — Good morning. Here is your Thursday Storm Team 11 forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 88. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 90. East wind around 5 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Friday Night: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 88. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 8 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 85.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.