Your Storm Team 11 forecast calls for a few isolated showers and t-storms for the rest of this evening.

A 50% chance of scattered showers and t-storms overnight. Low 50.

50% chance of showers and storms stick with us into the early morning hours of our Tuesday due to the progression of a warm front lifting northward. Otherwise, we will see mostly cloudy skies with a high of 73.

Tuesday night we will have partly cloudy skies with a low of 52.

A few scattered showers and t-storms are possible throughout the day. Rain chance 30%. The high will be 80.

Wednesday night the low will be 56.

Thursday will be the best chance of rain by far with a 60% chance of showers and t-storms thanks to the passage of a cold front. The high will be around 70.

Thursday night the low will be 42.

Sunshine returns to the region on Good Friday and Passover. The high will be mild around 70.

Friday night the low will be 45.

Saturday scattered showers return with a 50% rain chance. The high will be 70.

Saturday night the low will be 46.

A few showers will be possible in the morning hours of Easter Sunday so keep that in mind if you are going to an Easter Sunrise service. The rest of the afternoon looks drier with a high of 72.

Sunday night the low will be 45.

We look to start off the workweek with scattered showers and storms. Rain chance 50%. The high will be cooler at 68.

Have a great rest of your weekend.