Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 update.
Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.
Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.
Enjoy the rest of your morning.