Happy Saturday. Here is your Storm Team 11 update.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11 pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2 pm. High near 79. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 8 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 8 pm and 2 am. Low around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light southwest in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 80%.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light southwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76.

Enjoy the rest of your morning.